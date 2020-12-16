Free legal advice available to help NY small businesses, landlords find compromises

New York state currently has a moratorium on commercial evictions, but when the economy does begin to rebound, renegotiated leases may become one of the keys to getting businesses back on track.
The state on Tuesday launched New York Forward Small Business Lease Assistance Partnership, a program to help business owners and landlords work out revised lease agreements by providing informational resources and pro bono assistance to help both parties reach mutually-beneficial lease workout agreements.
As part of this program, Empire State Development is partnering with the state Bar Association and Start Small Think Big, a New York-based non-profit organization dedicated to supporting small, under-resourced entrepreneurs with high-quality professional services.
According to a news release, Start Small will be offering pro bono legal services from its network of more than 1,000 attorneys, to commercial tenants and landlords seeking lease amendments to cope with the impacts of COVID-19. The state Bar Association will support the recruitment and training of additional volunteer attorneys.
The program's website includes information on the lease renegotiation process and details the different types of lease workouts available to help small businesses cope with the financial impacts of COVID-19. Those interested in pro bono assistance to initiate a lease renegotiation are encouraged to review and complete the partnership's intake form. After completing the form, each small business will receive an email detailing an estimated timeline for placement with a volunteer attorney. Once matched, the volunteer attorney will email the applicant to schedule an appointment.
"Small business are the backbone of any strong economy and it is critical that we work to find ways to support them during these difficult times," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a news release. "The COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the economy has been nothing short of devastating, and through partnerships such as this, we can help to alleviate the burdens many business owners are facing. While a moratorium on commercial evictions is currently in place, this new public-private partnership will help provide an additional level of stability for small businesses and ensure they are able to play a role in helping build New York's economy back better than before."
