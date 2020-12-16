Free legal advice available to help NY small businesses, landlords find compromises

"Small business are the backbone of any strong economy and it is critical that we work to find ways to support them during these difficult times," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a news release. "The COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the economy has been nothing short of devastating, and through partnerships such as this, we can help to alleviate the burdens many business owners are facing. While a moratorium on commercial evictions is currently in place, this new public-private partnership will help provide an additional level of stability for small businesses and ensure they are able to play a role in helping build New York's economy back better than before."