Generations Bank appoints manager for Cayuga County branches

Generations Bank announced that it has appointed Stephanie Northup to assistant vice president-market manager of Cayuga County.

In her position, Northup will manage three Generations Bank offices in Cayuga County, including the two Auburn offices located on Seward Avenue and Osborne Street, and the office in Union Springs.

According to a news release, Northup joined the organization in 2009 and has held the titles of universal banker, e-commerce specialist, AVP–retail banking and AVP-support services. She has eight years of experience working in retail banking in both Cayuga and Seneca counties.

Generations said Northup is an expert in her field specializing in IRAs, HSAs, online banking and retail banking.

In her new position, Northup will manage a staff of universal bankers, service consumer deposit accounts and loans, and maintain the day-to-day operations of three retail offices.

Northup earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Keuka College and is a certified public notary. She resides in Waterloo with her husband and has three adult sons.

“Over her 13-year-career at Generations, Stephanie has become a resource for many in the company. Her experience as a banker and manager makes her well suited for the Cayuga county market manager position,” AG Cutrona, senior vice president-growth and profitability, said in the release. “Stephanie has achieved a lot over the years and we’re excited to see her grow into this new role.”

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Seneca Falls, Generations has nine retail locations in Seneca Falls, Auburn, Union Springs, Waterloo, Geneva, Phelps, Farmington and Medina.