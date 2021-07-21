Generations Bank to celebrate history in Seneca Falls

Generations Bank this month announced that four new custom-made bells will be placed across the street from its Seneca Falls headquarters after the Ripples of Change statues are moved to their permanent location at People’s Park this fall.

In a news release, the bank said that each of the bells commemorates a part of Seneca Falls’ unique heritage.

The largest celebrates the 1848 Seneca Falls Women’s Rights Convention’s 175th anniversary. The bell is a replica of the Justice Bell forged to gain support of the 19th Amendment passage. The bell is inscribed with the same words as the Liberty Bell with the addition of “Establish Justice”.

The next largest bell pays tribute to the 75th anniversary of the 1946 movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The third bell celebrates Generations Bank’s 150th anniversary and includes an inscription noting that Generations, formerly known as the Seneca Falls Savings Bank, was chartered in May of 1870 with Jacob Chamberlain serving as the first bank president. The fourth bell is being forged locally by ITT Goulds Pumps’ own foundry in Seneca Falls and observes that company's 170th anniversary. The company was chartered in 1848, and Seabury S. Gould was the first president. Three of the bells are fully functional and were forged by Smith’s Bells in Camby, Indiana.

