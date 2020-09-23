Group calls for shipping flexibility to avoid future flooding on Lake Ontario, St. Lawrence River

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Jefferson County based group is calling on the St. Lawrence Seaway to be flexible with the end of the shipping season this year.

In a letter to the U.S. and Canadian federal agencies that co-manage the shipping lanes on the St. Lawrence River, Save the River in Clayton noted water levels are still four inches above average on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. Upstream, Lake Erie is more than two feet above average.

That means flooding remains a concern among shoreline homeowners and business owners, Save the River wrote. Record-high water levels in 2017 and 2019 caused severe flooding across the Lake Ontario basin and hundreds of millions of dollars in damage.

Very high outflows down the St. Lawrence River last winter and spring helped lower levels, but they can make shipping dangerous. The letter called on the Seaway to be open to ending shipping earlier in December than usual to allow high outflows to resume.

"Save The River believes that the Seaway should put shippers on notice that if high water levels warrant higher flows than are deemed safe for navigation, shippers should prepare flexibility in their scheduling for both closing and spring opening dates of the Seaway," wrote Save the River executive director John Peach.

