A federally qualified health center in Auburn will receive more than $309,000 to address drug addiction in Cayuga County.

East Hill Medical Center has been awarded the funding through the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports for a street outreach program.

East Hill will partner with Nick's Ride 4 Friends to target individuals who have substance use disorder and face barriers to accessing treatment, according to details provided by the health center.

The state grant will allow East Hill to hire a public health coordinator and registered nurse care manager, along with two certified peer counselors through a subcontract with Nick's Ride. The public health coordinator's responsibilities will include overseeing the program, tracking and reporting outcomes and serving as a liaison between East Hill and Nick's Ride. The RN care manager will provide clinical services, such as assessment, screening, testing and treatment.

The peer counselors hired by Nick's Ride will offer a range of services, including education and outreach to the target population.

State funds will also be used to purchase two vehicles for East Hill and Nick's Ride to provide services in the field.

"I'm very excited about moving this partnership and innovative program model forward," East Hill Medical Center CEO April Miles said. "Funding enables us to leverage the unique strengths of East Hill and Nick's Ride to provide comprehensive, holistic services to medically underserved individuals with substance use disorder."

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced more than $5.5 million to support addiction outreach services across the state, including the funding for East Hill Medical Center and its partnership with Nick's Ride 4 Friends. East Hill is one of 12 providers in the state that will receive more than $3.5 million to support street outreach initiatives.

The grants add to the number of providers offering street outreach services in New York. The state Office of Addiction Services and Supports is now supporting 32 providers that utilize the street outreach model, up from 20 before last week's announcement.

The agency also awarded $400,000 each to five organizations that use the clinic model to provide addiction recovery services.

"It is vital that we continue to address the barriers that many people face when accessing addiction services," said Chinazo Cunningham, commissioner of the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports. "These two initiatives, which expand already successful existing services, will be critical in supporting our ongoing efforts to reach high-need populations, wherever they are, and connect them to lifesaving services to support their health."

The funding is provided from opioid settlements with manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies. New York has received more than $2 billion through these settlements.