Historic commercial building in village of Jordan sold, will be renovated

A commercial building in the village of Jordan with a history going back more than 200 years is set to be rehabilitated and put back into use.

John Bouck, owner of Bouck Real Estate in Auburn, recently reported selling the former Wheeler’s Farm & Home Store, which he said is considered one of the oldest continually used commercial buildings in central New York.

The commercial building includes approximately 8,000 square feet on three floors, with a 40-by-100-foot steel building at the rear. According to Bouck, the main building was constructed around 1812 and was originally a mill before becoming a mill and feed store. In recent years, it was used as a hardware and feed store under the name of Wheeler’s Farm & Home. Most recently, the store was closed and the building remained vacant for several months.

Bouck said the historic building was acquired by Kenneth Bush III, whose family has been prominent in the area for many years. Bush has a deep interest in the community and building, Bouck said, and intends to rehabilitate the building to keep its character before leasing it to new businesses. Initially, the building will have work done to make it watertight, as well as any structural repairs that are immediately necessary.

It is expected the newer steel building will be used for storage of larger items, such as vehicles or equipment. The property includes 2.3 acres of land, with over 800 feet along Skaneateles Creek. While the main building needs some repair and updating, it remains viable for commercial business.

Bouck said there has been a great deal of interest in the building from the local community, with the primary interest in keeping it as a viable, historic and commercial-use building.

