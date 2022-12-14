Hochul forms NY farm working group

A working group consisting of state officials and farmers will discuss issues affecting New York agriculture and issue a report to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Representatives from 10 state agencies will be on the panel along with 12 members of the farming community. New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher, who owns Mapleview Dairy in St. Lawrence County, is among the agricultural stakeholders who joined the group.

Initial talks will focus on seven key areas — environmental issues, expanding procurement, farmland protection, housing for workers, labor, transportation and taxation. The working group, which will be chaired by state Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball, could cover other subjects that emerge in its meetings.

"We have made a lot of progress over the years when it comes to supporting our farmers, but we have a lot more work ahead of us, especially when it comes to workforce development, agricultural education and ensuring a strong, vibrant industry for the future," Ball said.

The creation of the working group follows agricultural-focused listening sessions that Hochul and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado held across the state last summer. There is no timeline for when the group will issue its final report, but the document will include recommendations for state actions to "streamline business for New York's farmers," according to the governor's office.

Fisher noted that Hochul visited his farm, where there were discussions about the challenges facing farmers. He said the working group "is an opportunity to identify common sense approaches to break down barriers and support our state's food system."

The new task force comes at a time when the state is moving forward with a plan to lower the overtime threshold for farmworkers over the next decade. The decision to lower the threshold from 60 to 40 hours has been criticized by many farmers who say that it will likely hurt their operations and could lead to workers seeking employment in other states. The state has sought to lessen the blow of the overtime decision by providing a tax credit to cover the additional costs.

"We are working hand in hand with the agricultural community to support the needs of both workers and employers and ensure the prosperity of farming in New York state," Hochul said. "This working group will be critical to tackling several challenges within New York's agricultural industry, and my administration will continue to work with farmers to address their needs and reimagine farming in our state."