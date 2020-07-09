Hog n' Dog Grill: Food trailer opens on Auburn's north side

A food trailer, Hog n' Dog has stayed put at its North Street location since opening. But it will soon be on the move to cater events, Brunner said. The co-owner of A&M Graphics in Auburn, he also owns the property where the trailer sits. Brunner had the idea to open a food business there before the COVID-19 pandemic began, he said. The intersection sees about 12,000 cars a day.

If you go WHAT: Hog 'n Dog Grill WHEN: Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays WHERE: 235 North St., Auburn INFO: Call (315) 515-0430 or find the business on Facebook

But the pandemic has made quick, easy food even more desirable, he said.

"Takeout is booming because people have nothing else to do," he said. "Everything has kind of slowed down."

Hog n' Dog Grill also makes an effort to serve customers quickly — within five minutes, Brunner said — because many of them are nearby factory workers on their lunch break. And this week, Brunner welcomed the Muzzi's Italian Ice truck to the property, giving customers a refreshing summer option — and another local business to support.

