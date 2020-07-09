Hog n' Dog Grill: Food trailer opens on Auburn's north side

A new food business has opened in Auburn, both giving customers a quick and easy option and giving fellow businesses needed support during COVID-19.
Located at 235 North St., near the intersection with York Street, is the Hog n' Dog Grill. Partners Al Brunner and Amanda Pinckney opened the business about three weeks ago. Its lunchtime menu features simple favorites like hot dogs, sausage, chicken spiedies, pulled pork, macaroni and cheese and more, which can be taken to go or eaten under a nearby tented area with several tables.
Brunner said Pinckney, of Buck Tucker's Home Cookin' in Fingerlakes Mall, is the chef. She not only makes everything from scratch, from the entrees to the sauces and the sides, but she also sources locally as much as possible. For instance, Hog n' Dog serves Hofmann hot dogs and Gianelli sausage in rolls from Camerons Bakery, on top of paper products from Donovan-Luksa.
"Opening this business isn't just about giving our community a nice little grab stand for summer fare, but also supporting local businesses," Brunner said.
A food trailer, Hog n' Dog has stayed put at its North Street location since opening. But it will soon be on the move to cater events, Brunner said. The co-owner of A&M Graphics in Auburn, he also owns the property where the trailer sits. Brunner had the idea to open a food business there before the COVID-19 pandemic began, he said. The intersection sees about 12,000 cars a day.
But the pandemic has made quick, easy food even more desirable, he said.
"Takeout is booming because people have nothing else to do," he said. "Everything has kind of slowed down."
Hog n' Dog Grill also makes an effort to serve customers quickly — within five minutes, Brunner said — because many of them are nearby factory workers on their lunch break. And this week, Brunner welcomed the Muzzi's Italian Ice truck to the property, giving customers a refreshing summer option — and another local business to support.
