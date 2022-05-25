HUNT Real Estate acquires central New York firm Procopio

HUNT Real Estate ERA has expanded its presence in central New York by acquiring Syracuse-based Procopio Real Estate.

According to a news release, Procopio has been serving the central New York region since 2011 and employs 52 agents, all of whom will be joining HUNT’s Camillus branch at 4801 West Genesee St., Suite 3. HUNT said that in 2021, Procopio sold 705 units valued at $130 million in sales volume.

“I’ve enjoyed getting to know Frank Procopio and have a new appreciation for the effort required to double your business nearly every year, which Procopio has been doing,” Dave Evans, regional vice president of HUNT's Central New York Region, said in a statement. “Many of his agents have had similar growth in their sales, which is impressive. I look forward to working with Frank and his team to continue building upon their success.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Frank and his team to HUNT,” Chief Operating Officer for HUNT Charlie Hunt said. “Their unique approach to the consumer, along with lead generation, will be a great addition to our existing infrastructure. We are looking forward to providing a superior real estate experience to more and more residents of Central New York through the combined efforts of HUNT and Procopio.”

Procopio Real Estate owner Frank Procopio said that the company "is who I am and I couldn’t be more excited to join the HUNT organization. Charlie Hunt and Dave Evans are true leaders that I am excited to learn from. By joining forces, not only will we be able to provide a better customer experience, but we’ll also be able to offer more to our real estate agents, as well as those at HUNT.”

