'I don't get it': Auburn venue owners react to state changing live music rules

Moondog's Lounge owner Lynn Stillman also wasn't told about the new rule by the state Liquor Authority. She found out from a musician in Syracuse this morning, she said.

Stillman finds the timing of the rule particularly cruel, as it was just Friday when she reopened her downtown venue after five months of closure. And music is the main draw at Moondog's, she said.

"This is crushing the music and bar industry in so many ways," she said.

During COVID-19, Cayuga County-area musicians play online to connect, improve The closure of live music venues due to the coronavirus pandemic has been challenging for local performers.

Unlike Next Chapter, Moondog's ticketed its shows in addition to advertising them. Now it will do neither, Stillman said, but she still hopes to host live music. She also hopes the surreal atmosphere of the lounge, and the food and drinks there, will be enough to entice people to come support it. Reservations will still be required, she added, in the interest of social distancing.

"There can be nothing enticing anyone to come because there's a band, so my hope is I'll entice them by just being Moondog's," she said. "And if there happens to be music, there's music."