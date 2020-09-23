In Cayuga County, a manure project to make lakes healthier

Among the finalists in a $3 million state competition is a company developing technology in Cayuga County to improve the health of Owasco and other lakes.
The company is Crystal Creek Organics, of Rochester, whose technology converts the soluble phosphorus in liquid manure into an insoluble byproduct, Vice President of Business Development Bill Jones told The Citizen on Wednesday. That helps farmers protect nearby lakes because, Jones noted, soluble phosphorus is the main contributor to harmful algal blooms.
Last fall, phase one of a project to develop the technology's first commercial units saw Crystal Creek process 400,000 gallons of manure at a dairy farm in Cayuga County. Phase two will see it work with more farms so the technology can be fine-tuned. By the end of the year, Jones said, Crystal Creek will meet with investors about financing construction of the first units.
"There was a lot of research and development last fall to figure out our path forward, and now we're on that path," Jones said. "We learned a lot."
Crystal Creek hopes it will receive additional help financing its first units from Grow-NY, a state food innovation and agriculture technology business competition. The Rochester company is one of 20 finalists from a field of more than 260. The winner of the competition will receive $1 million, with an additional $2 million split between six runners-up. Winners will be announced in November.
Jones said even if Crystal Creek receives no money from the competition, the mentorship and networking opportunities it's provided have been "really valuable" to the young company's growth.
Crystal Creek's phosphorus technology was first developed in 2006 by its chief technology officer, Frank Miller, with funding from a state Energy Research and Development Authority grant. It was awarded at a time when harmful algal blooms were predicted to become an immediate problem in the state's lakes, Jones said. But because that happened a few years later than anticipated, the project didn't pick up momentum until later as well. The company was incorporated in 2017. Jones, a Seneca Falls native, joined it after retiring as executive director of RIT's business incubator, Venture Creations. Jones also owned property on Owasco Lake at the time, and with Cayuga County's high concentration of dairy farms, it was a natural choice for a project site, he said.
Once its commercial units are ready, Crystal Creek will contract with farmers to process their liquid manure on site. The technology creates two byproducts, the first being an insoluble solid called a soil amendment. It's not quite fertilizer, Jones said, but it has high organic material content and a "competitive" nitrogen-phosphorus-potassium ratio. The other byproduct is the liquid from which the soluble phosphorus has been removed, commonly referred to as "tea water." Farmers can then spread that liquid as fertilizer without worry about exceeding phosphorus restrictions.
Just as Crystal Creek developed its technology in Cayuga County, Jones hopes the area is one of the first where the company puts that technology to use. The Owasco Watershed Lake Association, Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council, Cayuga Economic Development Agency and county government have all helped the company on its path, Jones said, and he hopes to return the favor.
"This has been the perfect county for us to work in," he said. "If we're successful, Owasco Lake could become the poster child for harmful algal bloom mitigation."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.