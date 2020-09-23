In Cayuga County, a manure project to make lakes healthier

Jones said even if Crystal Creek receives no money from the competition, the mentorship and networking opportunities it's provided have been "really valuable" to the young company's growth.

Crystal Creek's phosphorus technology was first developed in 2006 by its chief technology officer, Frank Miller, with funding from a state Energy Research and Development Authority grant. It was awarded at a time when harmful algal blooms were predicted to become an immediate problem in the state's lakes, Jones said. But because that happened a few years later than anticipated, the project didn't pick up momentum until later as well. The company was incorporated in 2017. Jones, a Seneca Falls native, joined it after retiring as executive director of RIT's business incubator, Venture Creations. Jones also owned property on Owasco Lake at the time, and with Cayuga County's high concentration of dairy farms, it was a natural choice for a project site, he said.