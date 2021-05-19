Indelicato's Meat Market in Auburn sold, buyers share plans

Jeff and Caitlin Rosenkrans weren't even looking to open a meat market.
But when the Seneca Falls couple stumbled across Indelicato's in Auburn, which closed its Columbus Street doors in May 2020 after 115 years in business, they saw a prime opportunity.
"The most intriguing thing about it was that it was turnkey," Jeff told The Citizen. "It had a customer base, and it was something where we could pretty much just take our product into the cases there."
The Rosenkranses closed on the building with Matt Chalanick of The Real Estate Agency on Friday, and in mid-June, they will open Rosenkrans Local Market there.
The shop will be the first retail location of their family business, Rosenkrans Natural Beef. Formed in 2018, the USDA-certified company sells meat to area distributors and restaurants. Much of that meat is sourced from their own Rosenkrans Farms, which farms beef cattle and some cash crops. The business also works with a network of farms spanning western New York to Syracuse.
Indelicato's Meat Market, run by four generations of family in Auburn for more than 100 years, has quietly and permanently closed its doors.
That means all the products available at Rosenkrans Local Market will be from local, family-owned farms, Jeff said. Primal cuts of beef, pork and other meats will be brought into the shop and prepared for sale there much like they were at Indelicato's. Lamb will be added eventually, Jeff added. The market will also carry chicken, eggs and other dairy products, breads, sauces and more.
The quality of the meat at Rosenkrans Local Market will likely make its products more expensive than Indelicato's customers are used to, Jeff said. Instead, Rosenkrans products will be closer to the high end of Wegmans prices. However, the company has thus far avoided the supply chain disruption during COVID-19 that has sent chicken wing prices as high as $170 a case. On the contrary, Rosenkrans has thrived during the pandemic by opening an online store for direct sale to customers, replacing the business the company lost from restaurants that had to close or restrict operations.
One way the market will be similar to Indelicato's, Caitlin said, is the family atmosphere. Her and Jeff, and their staff of three or four, will often be joined by their children Kip, 4, and Maeve, 22 months. The Rosenkranses also plan on reaching out to the Indelicato family soon, she continued, and will donate money to a different organization in the Finger Lakes region each month.
Four generations of the Indelicato family ran their meat market since 1905, but the combination of rising costs and COVID-19 forced them to close it last year. The Rosenkranses purchased the building property and the two parcels that make up the business's parking lot for $199,900, according to Cayuga County property records. The combined 2020 market value of the properties is $101,000.
