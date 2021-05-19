Indelicato's Meat Market in Auburn sold, buyers share plans

Jeff and Caitlin Rosenkrans weren't even looking to open a meat market.

But when the Seneca Falls couple stumbled across Indelicato's in Auburn, which closed its Columbus Street doors in May 2020 after 115 years in business, they saw a prime opportunity.

"The most intriguing thing about it was that it was turnkey," Jeff told The Citizen. "It had a customer base, and it was something where we could pretty much just take our product into the cases there."

The Rosenkranses closed on the building with Matt Chalanick of The Real Estate Agency on Friday, and in mid-June, they will open Rosenkrans Local Market there.

The shop will be the first retail location of their family business, Rosenkrans Natural Beef. Formed in 2018, the USDA-certified company sells meat to area distributors and restaurants. Much of that meat is sourced from their own Rosenkrans Farms, which farms beef cattle and some cash crops. The business also works with a network of farms spanning western New York to Syracuse.

