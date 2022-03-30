Inns of Aurora named one of the best places to work in New York state

The Inns of Aurora is not only a popular place to visit, the employees evidently like being there, too.

The company announced this week that it has been placed on the 2022 list of Best Companies to Work for in New York, the sole hospitality company on the list of 75 businesses and organizations.

According to a news release, the award program was created in 2007 and managed by Best Companies Group in partnership with the New York State Society for Human Resource Management "to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in New York whose practices benefit the state’s businesses, economy, and workforce."

As a Best Companies Group press release states, “To be considered for participation, organizations had to fulfill specific registration eligibility requirements, then participate in a two-part survey of employee satisfaction and engagement, as well as workplace practices and policies.”

“It has always been our goal to create a company culture in which each employee is proud to work and is able to make a difference,” Chief Operating Officer Sue Edinger said in a statement. “This award is a recognition of our exceptional team who has committed to our mission and to each other. Their passion shines — I am incredibly proud to work alongside them.”

The news comes as the Inns of Aurora is expanding its current team of 200 full- and part-time employees with an additional 100 open positions, ranging from line cooks to housekeepers, servers to valet attendants.

“The Inns of Aurora is truly a special place,” Director of Human Resources Morgan Demcovich said in a news release. “We offer an exceptional benefits package, but what makes this a truly great company is the pride and sense of ownership each team member brings to work each day. It has been a joy to watch our team evolve and expand: over 80% of our managers have been promoted from within. I think that’s a mark of a great place to work.”

