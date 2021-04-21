Inns of Aurora reflects on vision, shares spa details at forum

Staff from the Inns of Aurora were the guests of April's Wednesday Morning Roundtable, where they reflected on the vision of the luxury resort, the imminent opening of its spa and more.
Laura Coburn, the Inns' director of serenity, moderated the hour-long Zoom program and was joined by its chief operating officer, Sue Edinger, and its creative and marketing director, Alex Schloop.
Edinger began the program by reflecting on meeting Inns founder Pleasant Rowland in 2003. Looking to restore buildings in the historic village as a gift to her alma mater, Wells College, Rowland recruited Edinger from a career in hospitality in Washington. As she explained Wednesday, the American Girl entrepreneur wanted people to experience Aurora the way it was in the 1800s.
While most developers would have tried to build a large hotel along Cayuga Lake, Edinger said, Rowland wanted to restore both the homes there and the rhythm of lake views between them.
"One of the things that was important to Pleasant was restoring what she considered to be the historic landscape. That is also part of the mission of what we have done," Edinger said. "And you see that now. It's very different than what it was 18 years ago when I started. Now you can capture much better lake views walking along Main Street than you could back then."
As explained by Edinger, however, buildings like the Aurora Inn and Village Market didn't just need to be restored, they needed to be maintained.
The chief operating officer said she realized soon after joining the Inns of Aurora that it would need about 60 rooms to become profitable enough. That became even more imperative in 2013, when Rowland bought the Aurora Inn, the E.B. Morgan House and several other village properties from Wells due to the financial and operational difficulties they posed for the college.
So, in the years since, the resort has reopened three more restored properties as hotels. Joining the Aurora Inn and E.B. Morgan House were Rowland House in 2014, Wallcourt Hall in 2016 and Zabriskie House in 2019, taking the Inns' room count to 54. Meanwhile, the Aurora Cooks! demonstration kitchen joined dining attractions like the Fargo Bar & Grill and the 1833 Kitchen & Bar at the Aurora Inn.
But as the resort got closer to meeting its room goal, Edinger said, its attention shifted toward another obstacle to its growth: seasonality.
"To attract people here year-round, we needed a demand generator," she said. "We can't just live off the six months from May to October."
Two new projects will help the Inns of Aurora become a destination every month of the year, she and Schloop said. The first is a new event center that will open in Taylor House, which from 1930 to 2014 served as the home of the president of Wells College. The property will host social and corporate events on an intimate scale, such as bridal showers and executive brunches.
The other project is the Spa at the Inns of Aurora. Opening by early summer, the 15,000-square-foot luxury complex on Sherwood Road will offer 10 treatment rooms, six hydrotherapy pools, a salon, a cafe for guests, a tranquility room, gendered locker rooms with their own saunas, a coed sauna pavilion and more. The Inns is partnering with Rasa Spa, of Ithaca, on the services the spa will provide.
The spa will add about 100 positions to the resort, Schloop said. Located on a ridge of farmland with scenic views of Cayuga Lake, it marks the first building the Inns of Aurora has built itself. Locations on its current properties, closer to the lake, were considered, Schloop continued. But they would have interrupted the rhythm of views in the village that Rowland still cherishes.
"It really feels like this is the capstone to Pleasant's amazing project here in the village," he said. "We are taking a step forward and becoming that destination resort in the Northeast."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.