Inns of Aurora reflects on vision, shares spa details at forum

Staff from the Inns of Aurora were the guests of April's Wednesday Morning Roundtable, where they reflected on the vision of the luxury resort, the imminent opening of its spa and more.

Laura Coburn, the Inns' director of serenity, moderated the hour-long Zoom program and was joined by its chief operating officer, Sue Edinger, and its creative and marketing director, Alex Schloop.

Edinger began the program by reflecting on meeting Inns founder Pleasant Rowland in 2003. Looking to restore buildings in the historic village as a gift to her alma mater, Wells College, Rowland recruited Edinger from a career in hospitality in Washington. As she explained Wednesday, the American Girl entrepreneur wanted people to experience Aurora the way it was in the 1800s.

While most developers would have tried to build a large hotel along Cayuga Lake, Edinger said, Rowland wanted to restore both the homes there and the rhythm of lake views between them.

"One of the things that was important to Pleasant was restoring what she considered to be the historic landscape. That is also part of the mission of what we have done," Edinger said. "And you see that now. It's very different than what it was 18 years ago when I started. Now you can capture much better lake views walking along Main Street than you could back then."