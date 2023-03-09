The Cayuga Economic Development Agency has received an inquiry for the closed Bombardier rail car production plant in Auburn shortly after the new owner agreed to market the property.

Michael Miller, CEDA's executive director, informed members of the Cayuga County Legislature's Planning Committee about the inquiry and a meeting with Alstom, which acquired Bombardier Transportation in 2021 and now owns the 15-acre Orchard Street site where Bombardier operated a manufacturing facility until it closed in 2006.

Miller told legislators on Wednesday that CEDA met with representatives from Alstom and the city of Auburn. During that meeting, he said Alstom committed to "seeing that facility go back to productive use."

It is an important development because Bombardier, according to Miller, resisted past efforts to find new uses for the shuttered plant.

"With Alstom's support, we're able to market this property," he said. "We know it's a great landmark in the city at over 15 acres. It has a lot going for it."

There has already been interest in the plant. Miller explained that site selectors work on behalf of businesses seeking potential sites for new development or expansion projects. These site selectors contact Empire State Development, New York's lead economic development agency, which relays the information to CEDA and other local economic development agencies.

CEDA responded to an inquiry on Wednesday. The entity seeking information about the plant was not revealed — Miller said it is a "blind applicant" — but it is an encouraging sign after the facility has sat vacant for 17 years. In preparation for more inquiries about the Bombardier plant, the agency is updating its marketing materials that will be shared with potential buyers.

The meeting with Alstom and the inquiry come as the city of Auburn is applying for $10 million in state funding to revitalize the former Bombardier plant. The city is seeking aid through the Restore NY Communities initiative, which "encourages community development and neighborhood growth through the elimination and redevelopment of blighted structures."

While it's unknown what companies may be interested in the property, Miller is seeking an employer that complements Auburn, offers good-paying jobs and is a good partner.

"We want to be purposeful in our approach that we have a good employer long term that's committed to this area," he said.