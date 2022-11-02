Ithaca airport launching twice-daily flights to JFK

Ithaca Tompkins International Airport recently announced that Delta Air Lines will offer two daily flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport starting Jan. 9, 2023.

Business and leisure travelers can begin booking flights now on either the early morning or mid-day departure on 75-seat CRJ-900 regional jets the airport said are more fuel-efficient and have Wi-Fi and first-class options.

The airport said in a news release that from JFK, Delta and its joint venture partners offer service to 91 destinations in 30 countries as well as 225 daily flights including 10 to Los Angeles, eight to London, eight to San Francisco, CA, and five to Orlando.

“This destination has been on the radar for many within the community, so this is fantastic news for ITH, and we are proud to help make it happen, thanks to our strong partnership with Delta Air Lines," Airport Director Roxan Noble said in a statement. "I am thankful for the great relationship ITH has with Delta and United Air Lines, and we will continue to work hard as a team to ensure we offer the service that our passengers want and need.”

“This is great news for Tompkins County," Tompkins County Legislature Chair Shawna Black said. "This shift in service to fly directly to JFK expands where people can connect to locations around the world and offers easy access to New York City. The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport has been working hard to expand flights and connections, thank you to the team who helped make this shift happen, and to Delta for offering this improved service.”