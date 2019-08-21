Cayuga County's unemployment rate last month continued at its lowest level in almost two decades.
The county's July jobless rate was 4.0%, according to the latest data released by the state Department of Labor. That figured was down from 4.3 percent in July 2018, and it represented the lowest July mark since 2001. Local monthly jobless rates have consistently been at 18- or 19-year lows this year.
The Cayuga County July 2019 figure was matched by the national rate and lower than the statewide rate of 4.2%. Those figures were not adjusted for seasonal fluctuations.
The county's July labor market included a decrease of 400 residents classified as employed, which now stands at 34,800. But there were also fewer unemployed residents, dropping annually by 100 to 1,500.
Cayuga County's unemployment rate for July matched four other New York state counties in being ranked 31st lowest statewide. Columbia County's 2.9% mark was lowest while Bronx County, at 6.1%, had the highest.
In a separate report issued last week, the labor department reported that employers in Cayuga County filled 25,800 non-farm jobs in July. That's down by 100 compared with July 2018. The losses came from private sector employers, which filled 19,800 jobs.