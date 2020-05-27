KeyBank announces CNY-related promotion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KeyBank recently announced that Amanda Goyer has been named corporate responsibility officer for its central New York market.

Among other responsibilities, Goyer will oversee implementation of KeyBank’s $16.5 billion National Community Benefits Plan. The five-year plan, launched in 2017, outlines mortgage and small business lending in low-to-moderate income communities, community development lending and transformative philanthropy.

In a news release, KeyBank said that Goyer joined KeyBank in February 2020 and is based in Albany, where she is also corporate responsibility officer for the Capital region market. In her new role, Goyer succeeds Kawanza Humphrey, who now oversees corporate responsibility efforts in KeyBank’s Buffalo, Rochester and western Pennsylvania markets.

“Amanda has a long history of fostering partnerships and building relationships that innovate, lift communities up and will help us move forward from the COVID-19 crisis,” KeyBank Central New York Market President Stephen Fournier said in a statement. “She is respected and experienced, and we’re excited that she will work with us in Central New York to help KeyBank keep delivering on our commitment to help our communities thrive.”

Goyer previously served as director of community engagement for CAP COM Federal Credit Union. She also worked as community relations manager and foundation and public relations administrator for CAP COM. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts.

