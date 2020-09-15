Landmark Seneca Falls Machine Co. site sold to Auburn man

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SENECA FALLS — Anyone entering Seneca Falls from the west on Routes 5&20 can’t help but notice the massive, two-story brick industrial building at 314 Fall St. known as Seneca Falls Machine Co.

Built in 1864, in its heyday, nearly 200 employees worked there. However, it has been quiet for years and was put up for sale by Attila Libertini of Connecticut.

The property now has a new owner. Steve Tardibone of Auburn bought the property Sept. 4 for $185,000, according to real estate broker David Young of Seneca Falls.

Tardibone could not be reached for comment, but Young said he understands he plans to use some of the space for storage and to remodel other space to lease out to other parties.

Young began his real estate business in 2012 in the Seneca Falls Machine Co. building, leasing a small room in an office addition on the east side of the building for $150 a month.

“I have a rich history with this building as I have, at one time, occupied office space there myself. My company marketed it for nearly 14 years,” Young said. “The unique specialized nature of the building along with it being a previous heavy manufacturing site made it a challenging property to sell.”