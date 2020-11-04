Layoff notices skyrocket in NYS amid pandemic

Layoff notices filed in New York through the first 10 months of 2020 have nearly surpassed the cumulative total catalogued in the previous six years.

The list is staggering: 2,220 separate filings, with all but 54 occurring in the eight months starting in March and exploding when the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic became readily apparent in April and led to a widespread economic shutdown.

From the skyscraper-lined avenues of Manhattan to the streets of quaint upstate communities, the economic toll of the coronavirus has been real and costly, a review of labor statistics by the USA TODAY Network New York found.

The latest blow: 585 people let go at Remington Arms, the Ilion-based arms manufacturer that traces its roots back to the Herkimer County community to 1816.

Though the Remington move is largely unrelated to the virus, it demonstrates the widespread economic upheaval New York has suffered in 2020 after years of unparalleled growth in the metro region and portions of upstate.

New York lost 1 million private-sector jobs over the past year, more than two-thirds of the total concentrated in Nassau, Suffolk, Orange, Rockland, Westchester counties and New York City, the labor statistics showed.