LNB promotes Jordan woman to branch manager
LNB promotes Jordan woman to branch manager

Carrie Vincent

Lyons National Bank recently promoted Carrie Vincent to branch manager of its Jordan office.

According to a news release, Vincent joined LNB’s Jordan office in 2011 and most recently held the position of assistant branch manager. She has 16 years of banking experience and currently sits on the board of Dollars for Scholars for Jordan-Elbridge High School.

In her new role, LNB said Vincent will be responsible for branch production and growth along with retail and business development and community involvement.

LNB is a $1.16 billion independent, community bank with 16 branch offices located throughout Wayne, Monroe, Onondaga, Ontario, Seneca, Yates and Cayuga Counties. For more information on the company, visit BankwithLNB.com.

