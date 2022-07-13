Locke farmer awarded grant from Tractor Supply Company

As part of a campaign supporting veterans, Tractor Supply Company and the Farmer Veteran Coalition have awarded Marvin Russell, of Locke, $1,000 for his business, Finger Lakes Nut Farm.

The grant will help Russell grow his business of chestnut crops and educate people on the benefits of eating chestnuts. Russell served in the Army from 1992 to 2000.

According to a news release, the award is part of a nationwide campaign with Tractor Supply donating $100,000 to the FVC, including awarding $1,000 gift cards to 50 military veterans nationwide to support their agriculture businesses and $50,000 from the Tractor Supply Company Foundation to support additional programming and grants.

Each year, Tractor Supply partners with FVC to assist farmer veterans from all branches of service. In the last four years, the company said it has donated a total of $350,000 in gift cards and monetary funds, assisting more than 260 farmer veterans. This year’s 50 gift-card recipients were selected based on need to support their agriculture projects and businesses and represented four branches of the military across 32 states. The supplementary $50,000 donation from the Tractor Supply Company Foundation will provide grants to seven additional farmer veterans and support FVC’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives to support the journey toward racial equity in agriculture.

“The freedoms we enjoy in America have been made possible by our active military, veterans and their families. We are honored to thank them for their sacrifice by contributing to causes that support the military community,” Colin Yankee, Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer at Tractor Supply and former U.S. Army Captain said in a news release.