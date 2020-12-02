Loophole lets Canadian snowbirds fly into U.S.

Canadian leisure travelers seeking to cross the closed U.S. border have found a loophole large enough to fly a plane through. All they need is a ticket.

Measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus closed the border back in March, with one exception. Canadian citizens arriving by air are being admitted, without quarantine restrictions, although they may be denied entry if they visited certain countries, including most of Europe, within the previous 14 days.

Otherwise, they're free to enter.

Logistics companies fly customers into Plattsburgh International Airport, while the companies drive their cars or motor homes across the border to the airport. Transporting the vehicles counts as commercial traffic, which continues to be permitted.

"It is going very smoothly and safely, with individuals cleared by Customs quickly and in their vehicles heading straight for Florida," said Garry Douglas, president of the North Country Chamber of Commerce in Plattsburgh.

This loophole has been known to many Canadians, who have taken advantage of it to head to Florida and other southern destinations as winter approaches. The Canadian government so far hasn't offered similar privileges to U.S. citizens, but then, the coronavirus affects a much larger proportion of Americans.