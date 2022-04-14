Love's opens fifth NY location near Thruway in Seneca County

Thruway motorists now have another option if they need to stop for food or gas in the Finger Lakes region.

Love's Travel Stops opened in the town of Tyre, Seneca County, on Thursday. It's the company's fifth location in New York, joining stores in Bath, Binghamton, Canaan and Ripley.

The new location is off Thruway exit 41 (Waterloo/Clyde/Route 414) and less than a mile away from del Lago Resort & Casino. Waterloo Premium Outlets are about five miles away from the store.

"The store in Waterloo will offer the amenities Love's is known for like fresh food and drinks and today's latest technologies in its Mobile to Go Zone," Love's CEO Greg Love said. "We're pleased to serve customers at our fifth location in New York and help get them back on the road quickly and safely."

The amenities offered at Love's, an 11,000-square-foot location, include two restaurants (Subway, which will open on Monday, and Wendy's), coffee and snacks. The fuel services include eight diesel bays. There are also seven showers and laundry facilities, plus 78 truck parking spaces, 60 car parking spaces and seven RV parking spots. The store's Mobile to Go Zone features GPS equipment, headsets and smartphone accessories.

For motorists traveling with their pets, a dog park is available on site.

Love's is hiring 75 people to work at the store, according to the company's news release. To celebrate the grand opening of the new location, the company donated $2,000 to the Seneca County House of Concern.

The new location in Seneca County is part of Love's expansion plan this year. The company will open more than 40 new locations and add 3,000 jobs in 2022.

