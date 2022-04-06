Love's plans to open Seneca County location near Thruway next week

Love's Travel Stops is coming to the Finger Lakes region.

The Oklahoma City-based company is scheduled to open its fifth New York location near Thruway exit 41 in the town of Tyre, Seneca County. Caitlin Campbell, a Love's spokesperson, said opening day will be Thursday, April 14, weather permitting.

The location, an 11,000-square-foot travel plaza, will feature a convenience store, gas station, restrooms, a Mobile to Go Zone and dog park. Two restaurants, Subway and Wendy's, will be located within the travel center.

Love's will be less than a mile away from del Lago Resort & Casino and about five miles away from Waterloo Premium Outlets.

"Love's is excited to join the Waterloo community and help get customers back on the road quickly and safely," Campbell said.

The opening of Love's will give Thruway users a place to stop for food, gas or restrooms while traveling through the Finger Lakes region. Two Thruway rest areas, Clifton Springs for eastbound motorists and Junius Ponds on the westbound side of the highway, are closed as part of a $450 million reconstruction project. The service plazas are scheduled to reopen later this year.

The Seneca County location is part of Love's expansion plan this year. The company announced in January that it will open more than 40 new locations, 3,000 truck parking spaces and add 3,000 jobs in 2022.

Last year, Love's opened 38 new locations and added more than 3,000 truck parking spaces.

"This year, we will continue to improve the amenities and services our customers have come to love and expect when they stop at our locations, new features will also be added that we think will wow them," Love's President Shane Wharton said in January. "Our customers and team members made last year a great one, and we expect the same for this year, as we continue to get customers back on the road quickly and safely."

Love's was founded in 1964. It's existing New York locations are in Bath, Binghamton, Canaan (near Albany) and Ripley (near the New York-Pennsylvania line).

