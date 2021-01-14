Mack Studios in Auburn planning $1.38M expansion

A $1.38 million project will add 25,000 square feet of warehousing to a facility used by Auburn manufacturer Mack Studios as it continues to adapt its operations to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The facility, which is already 50,000 square feet, is located at 38 Allen St., adjacent to the full-service design/build company's home at 5500 Technology Park Blvd. Mack Studios presented the site plan for the project to the Auburn Planning Board Jan. 5 and awaits the board's vote next month, CEO Peter "Mack" Maciulewicz told The Citizen.
The company has also applied for financial assistance for the project from the Auburn Industrial Development Authority. The project will be presented at the authority's meeting Wednesday, Jan. 20.
According to the company's application for financial assistance, construction of the expansion will take place from April to September and create six construction jobs. The expansion will then create six full-time jobs at Mack Studios over the following three years: two in warehouse help, one supervisor, one engineer, one project manager and one account manager.
To assist with the expansion, the company seeks from the authority $80,800 in sales and use tax exemption, $6,000 in mortgage recording tax exemption and $119,099 through a payment in lieu of taxes agreement for a total of $205,899 in exemptions. Mack Studios will cover $800,000 of the project's $1.38 million budget through bank financing and the rest through equity.
The warehousing will help the 65-person company as it changes its operations in response to COVID-19. The international trade shows that featured the displays it designed and manufactured in Auburn aren't happening due to social distancing. In their place, though, Mack Studios has expanded into face shields, as well as protective shielding for workplaces, restaurants and other environments.
The company also recently made 100 desks for Cayuga County students to use while learning from home, and delivered them to their school districts for distribution.
"We're designers, but we have a lot of technology here, so we can build anything," Maciulewicz said of his company in July.
