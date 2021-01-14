Mack Studios in Auburn planning $1.38M expansion

A $1.38 million project will add 25,000 square feet of warehousing to a facility used by Auburn manufacturer Mack Studios as it continues to adapt its operations to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The facility, which is already 50,000 square feet, is located at 38 Allen St., adjacent to the full-service design/build company's home at 5500 Technology Park Blvd. Mack Studios presented the site plan for the project to the Auburn Planning Board Jan. 5 and awaits the board's vote next month, CEO Peter "Mack" Maciulewicz told The Citizen.

The company has also applied for financial assistance for the project from the Auburn Industrial Development Authority. The project will be presented at the authority's meeting Wednesday, Jan. 20.

According to the company's application for financial assistance, construction of the expansion will take place from April to September and create six construction jobs. The expansion will then create six full-time jobs at Mack Studios over the following three years: two in warehouse help, one supervisor, one engineer, one project manager and one account manager.