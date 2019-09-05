AUBURN — Like everything 3 Leaf Tea and Zen Den offer, the recent merger of the two East Hill businesses was both natural and beneficial.
As of Tuesday, 3 Leaf owner Luciana Torous is operating her shop in the café side of Zen Den, a block down Genesee Street from Torous' former location next to Angelo's Pizza.
Torous said the move happened quickly. After four years at her former location, and with her lease coming up for renewal, she was looking for something bigger. Meanwhile, Zen Den owner Erin Campagnola had become slightly overwhelmed running both a yoga studio and a café since opening her business at the end of 2018. So she approached Torous about taking the café over.
"We share a lot of the same customers," Campagnola said. "We've gotten really positive feedback about having everything under the same roof."
For Torous, moving into Zen Den also aligns with her mission statement. At 3 Leaf she sells many products with matcha, a powdered type of green tea that can provide many physical and mental health benefits. Selling those products next to a yoga studio "made so much sense," Torous said. And it's all too common to want a healthy drink after class, Campagnola added.
Along with its many matcha, CBD and other products, 3 Leaf will continue to offer smoothies at Zen Den. The café will also sell other local food, like cinnamon rolls from Em's Rolls and Moonflower Macarons, plus wraps and salads that are in the works. Other items, such as local artwork and CBD tinctures, will be available as well.
Torous and Campagnola are also brainstorming events that will build on their shared interests. They include a mocktail night, in which the café will stay open late to serve nonalcoholic cocktails made with matcha. And Torous plans to continue 3 Leaf's Mindful Matcha Meetups, a series of events that include hiking, beverages and discussions about mental health.
Before that, however, the grand opening of 3 Leaf Tea at Zen Den will be celebrated all day Saturday, Sept. 21. Torous said there will be free smoothie samples from 10 a.m. to noon, discounted yoga classes, free gifts for the first 10 customers, menu specials, prize drawings, specials with an acupuncturist and more.
Campagnola said she and Torous chose the date because it's the International Day of Peace.
"We're just excited to be in business together," Campagnola said. "It's fun to be this little, girl power co-op."