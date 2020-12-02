McMahon: Cuomo can, and should, postpone minimum wage hike

Still struggling to recover from spring pandemic shutdowns, now facing the threat of renewed restrictions due to a second wave of COVID infections, the last thing New York’s economy needs is a state-mandated disincentive to put people back to work.

Nonetheless, at the worst possible time, a big potential obstacle to renewed hiring looms just ahead, in the form of scheduled end-of-year increases in the minimum wage for most of the state. Having already risen to $15 in New York City, the hourly minimum is scheduled by law to rise from $13 to $14 (an increase of 7.7 percent) in Long Island and Westchester, and from $11.80 to $12.50 (an increase of 5.9 percent) in the rest of the state. Only six states currently have higher statewide minimums than $11.80, and only two (California and Washington) exceed $13 statewide. The federal minimum wage is $7.25.