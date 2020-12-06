Michelle Bowers: Gift card initiative supports Cayuga County-area businesses

Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Shop Local is our holiday partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace.

Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online Ecommerce platforms. These local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this difficult time.

Special thanks goes to Lyons National Bank for sponsoring this initiative so that there are no setup fees for any local business.

Every little bit helps right now. So check out our Shop Local page to see who is offering gift cards by visiting localbusiness.lee.net/citizen.

If you are a business owner and would like to add your business to the marketplace, visit localbusiness.lee.net/add-business.html.

If you would like to learn more about LNB, stop by either of their full-service banking locations in Auburn (Grant Avenue and Genesee Street) or visit BankwithLNB.com.

Michelle Bowers is The Citizen's publisher. She can be reached at (315) 282-2213 or mbowers@auburnpub.com.

