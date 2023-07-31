As Micron advances its $100 billion investment in central New York, it is planning to join the region's end-of-summer party.

Micron is listed as one of 25 sponsors of the New York State Fair. A fair spokesperson confirmed the sponsorship in an email to The Citizen Monday.

According to state records, Micron is paying $53,885 for a blue-ribbon sponsorship. As a blue-ribbon sponsor, the company will receive several perks, including 100 admission tickets, 75 parking passes, four tickets to the fair's sponsor reception, six public address announcements every day during the fair, a link and logo on the fair's website and an ad on the fairgrounds map.

In a statement, Micron said they are "looking forward to joining the central New York community at the fair (in August), and will share more about our plans for the event soon."

The fair sponsorship is Micron's latest act to show its commitment to central New York. The company announced in 2022 that it would invest $100 billion over the next 20 years to build a massive semiconductor manufacturing facility in the town of Clay, Onondaga County.

Micron will create 9,000 new jobs at the facility. Another 40,000-plus jobs will be created in supporting industries.

The plan is part of a federal effort to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing. Micron's project will be supported by the CHIPS and Science Act, federal legislation that was ushered through Congress by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and supported by former U.S. Rep. John Katko, who represented central New York.

Gov. Kathy Hochul also signed a state-level bill that aims to support semiconductor manufacturing in New York.

Micron is planning to begin construction in 2024, with production scheduled to start in 2026.