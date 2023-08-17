A one-day exhibit will be part of Micron's presence at the New York State Fair this year.

The interactive pavilion will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, the fair's opening day. The exhibit will feature a meet-and-greet area where fairgoers can meet Micron employees and learn more about the company's products and programs. A memory race will test how quickly fairgoers can install Micron memory modules into a motherboard and the first 3,000 children who visit the pavilion will receive a free STEM activity kit.

Fairgoers can have their photo taken with Micron's robot dog or try on a cleanroom suit.

"The Great New York State Fair provides a new platform for Micron to continue our interactions with the central New York community," said Dee Mooney, senior director of Micron Gives, the company's foundation. "We're proudly joining the fair to demonstrate our commitment to increase access to STEM education by bringing hands-on opportunities for fairgoers to experience memory products and meet Micron team members."

The exhibit is one component of Micron's involvement in this year's state fair. The memory chip maker is a blue-ribbon sponsor of the 2023 fair and will have its name on the Center of Progress, one of the fair's buildings.

Sean Hennessey, interim director of the state fair, said Micron's exhibit will give fairgoers an opportunity to learn more about the company.

"The fair is known for its entertainment offerings, but it also provides a forum for learning and we're excited about the new connections that will be made on Opening Day," Hennessey added.

Micron announced in October 2022 that it would invest $100 billion over 20 years to construct a massive memory chip manufacturing facility in the town of Clay, Onondaga County. The project will create nearly 50,000 jobs, with 9,000 at Micron's chip fab and 40,000-plus positions in supporting industries.

Construction will begin in 2024, with production planned to start at the site in 2026.