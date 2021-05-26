Moravia company named a top employer in New York state

A Moravia company was recently named one of the 2021 Best Companies to Work for in New York.

According to its website, UPSCO Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of products for underground infrastructure industries and technologies in the Northeast and Midwest.

In a news release, the company said that the annual list is created by the New York State Society for Human Resource Management and Best Companies Group, with awards being determined through two-part survey process.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation.

This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in New York, benefiting the state's economy, its workforce and businesses. The 2021 list includes 72 companies.

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements: