Moravia company named a top employer in New York state

A Moravia company was recently named one of the 2021 Best Companies to Work for in New York.
According to its website, UPSCO Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of products for underground infrastructure industries and technologies in the Northeast and Midwest.
In a news release, the company said that the annual list is created by the New York State Society for Human Resource Management and Best Companies Group, with awards being determined through two-part survey process.
The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation.
This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in New York, benefiting the state's economy, its workforce and businesses. The 2021 list includes 72 companies.
To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:
• Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity
• Be a publicly or privately held business
• Have a facility in New York state
• Have at least 15 employees working in New York
• Be in business a minimum of one year
All honorees will be celebrated at an online event at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28. For more information about the event, visit go to rbj.net/events/best-companies/. To learn more about attending the event or sponsoring, contact rbjevents@bridgetowermedia.com. For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in New York program, visit BestCompaniesNY.com.