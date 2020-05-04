More New York small businesses get PPP loans in second round

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WASHINGTON — The reopening of the popular Paycheck Protection Program, which was recently infused with more federal money after large companies had scooped up many of the initial cash, has already approved twice as many loans for New York small businesses than were processed in the first round.

In the second round, 164,271 loans were approved for New York businesses as of Friday, five days after the program reopened, data released by the Small Business Administration shows. At close of business Friday, $175.7 billion of the fresh $310 billion appropriated by Congress for the program was still available, indicating many more businesses may be approved for the forgivable loans intended to help small businesses weather coronavirus-related shut downs and disruptions.

In comparison, in the first round of the program in early to mid-April, just 81,075 PPP loans had been approved for New York small businesses, although companies were competing for a larger pot of $349 billion.

The loan totals to the state show that more of the new approved loans are smaller. In the first round 81,075 New York loans totaled $20.3 billion; the 164,271 loans approved for New York so far in the second round total $17.6 billion.