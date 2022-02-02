National 'agroforestry' survey underway

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service has begun its first-ever National Agroforestry Survey.

The survey is being sent to 11,100 farmers and ranchers nationwide to gather information on the five agroforestry practices used for climate, conservation and production benefits, including windbreaks, silvopasture, riparian forest buffers, alley cropping as well as forest farming and multi-story cropping. Data collection began this week and concludes April 5.

According to a news release, the survey is conducted cooperatively with the USDA National Agroforestry Center, which is a partnership between USDA’s Forest Service and Natural Resources Conservation Service. The NAC will release the summarized data in studies, press releases, and publications such as highlights. Highlights will give an overview of how agroforestry practices are used in regions across the United States.

“For the first time ever, ag producers have the opportunity to share the dynamic ways they manage valuable agroforestry resources,” NASS Agricultural Statistics Board Chair Joe Parsons said in a statement. “The results of this survey could catalyze important change by helping policymakers and farm groups more fully understand and support this aspect of agriculture in the 21st century. The data will inform programs and policy to benefit both the landowners and farmers as well as the environment.”

Producers can respond to the survey securely online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail. The survey will take no longer than 50 minutes to complete if producers have all five agroforestry practices on their operations. Response time will be shorter if there are fewer practices to report. The information provided by farmers and ranchers is protected by federal law which keeps respondent identity, operation, and answers confidential. For more information, visit nass.usda.gov/go/Agroforestry. For assistance with the survey, call (888) 424-7828. Subscribe to Agroforestry Connection for new agroforestry-related publications and other items of interest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0