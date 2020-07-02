National Comedy Center in upstate NY ready to reopen

"Not an easy task for a 37,000 square foot interactive museum to convert it to the use of a stylus, but our staff has done an incredible job," she added with a laugh.

Maintaining a safe social distance should also not be a problem.

"The one advantage that we have is that we have 37,000 square feet of exhibit space, so the layout combined with our approach to the staggered entry of visitors lends and makes it so that this experience lends itself to more than adequate social distancing at all times so that any visitor can enjoy moving from exhibit to exhibit with one's party or household without fear of being in close contact with various other museum-goers in a crowded area," Gunderson said, noting that museum capacity has also been reduced 25 percent and timed guest entry protocols have been implemented.

The center formed the plan in consultation with epidemiologists from UPMC in Pittsburgh as well as local health professionals from UPMC Chautauqua.