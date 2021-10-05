Natural art store opens in Fingerlakes Mall

Fingerlakes Mall welcomed a new store in October in Keren's Natural Art, which is now open in the Savannah Bank wing there.
Owned by designer Keren Falcon, the store offers a variety of custom-designed canvases, vases, frames, wood signs, furniture and more.
"All my life I have loved graphic arts. I saw the opportunity to use my skills in a natural way to express my art in a way that could catch people's eyes," Falcon said in a news release. "The type of art that I do is called acrylic pouring, it is an abstract art and the definition is sometimes selective according to what the person sees in the art."
The store opened Oct. 1 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held by the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.
For more information, call (787) 930-7213 or (315) 224-2453, visit kerensnaturalart.com or find the store on Facebook.