Nearly 2,000-acre Conquest solar project moves into new review phase

The Florida-based energy company proposing one of the state's largest solar arrays for the town of Conquest has filed a new document with the state that kicks off an initial public comment period.
Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources, a sister company of Florida Power & Light Co., on Friday posted a notice of its preliminary scoping statement for its proposed 200-megawatt solar power facility. The 239-page scoping statement itself, which was officially filed Sept. 17, outlines proposed studies that would be done to determine the community impact of the project.
It also starts the clock on the appointment of two Conquest residents who will serve as ad hoc members of the state Department of Public Service's Siting Board, which has the final say on approval of major power generating facilities in New York state. Such projects are not subject to local government approval under state law.
The two ad hoc members are appointed by the state Senate majority leader and Assembly speaker from a list of up to eight nominees. The nominees are made by the town supervisor and the chairperson of the county Legislature, who each get to submit four names.
Cayuga County Legislature Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman said she has been working with Conquest Supervisor Charles Knapp to come up with the nominees, which must be submitted by Tuesday. None have been officially as of Friday afternoon.
Ad hoc members must be town residents but can't hold state or local office, which includes planning board members.
The two nominees that are chosen by the state Legislature leaders join the five permanent members of the siting board: the chair of the Department of Public Service (who serves as siting board chair), the commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation, the commissioner of the Department of Health, the chair of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and the commissioner of Economic Development.
The solar project in Conquest would involve 1,900 acres of land leased by NextEra from property owners. The company said the solar panels and storage and transmission equipment would occupy 1,200 to 1,400 acres, with the remaining land used as buffer areas to minimize the impact on neighboring properties.
NextEra's rough timeline includes submitting an official project application to the state in the fourth quarter of this year, with construction starting in August 2022 and the facility going online in 2023. The company said the project would create roughly 250 construction jobs and three to four permanent salaried jobs. It also said potential payments in lieu of taxes, if approved by the Cayuga County Industrial Development Agency, would amount to millions of dollars in revenues for local governments.
The Conquest project is by far the largest of three large-scale commercial solar projects in development in Cayuga County. Two 20-megawatt arrays are being developed in the southern end of the county, one in Ledyard and the other in Scipio.
A wave solar projects in New York state have been proposed in response to the NYSERDA funding program, which is aimed at helping the state achieve clean energy goals included in recently signed state legislation.
This includes an 85% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, net-zero emissions from the state's grid by 2040 and 70% of New York's electricity coming from renewal sources by 2030.
The scoping statement for the Conquest project that was filed Sept. 17 is subject to a public comment period that ends at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30. NextEra will then have 21 days to file a response to those comments.
The public can file comments electronically through the Department of Public Service website at www.dps.ny.gov, entering Case 20-F-0043 and clicking on the “Post Era Comments” button. Comments can also be emailed to Michelle L. Phillips, Secretary to the Siting Board, at secretary@dps.ny.gov, or by mail to Secretary Phillips, Three Empire State Plaza, Albany, New York 12223-13501. All comments must refer to “Case 20-F-0043 – Garnet Energy.”
In addition, the comments must provided to NextEra's designated representative, Kris Scornavacca, at 700 Universe Boulevard, FEW/JB, Juno Beach, FL 33408 or Kris.Scornavacca@nexteraenergy.com.
