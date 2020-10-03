Nearly 2,000-acre Conquest solar project moves into new review phase

Ad hoc members must be town residents but can't hold state or local office, which includes planning board members.

The two nominees that are chosen by the state Legislature leaders join the five permanent members of the siting board: the chair of the Department of Public Service (who serves as siting board chair), the commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation, the commissioner of the Department of Health, the chair of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and the commissioner of Economic Development.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The solar project in Conquest would involve 1,900 acres of land leased by NextEra from property owners. The company said the solar panels and storage and transmission equipment would occupy 1,200 to 1,400 acres, with the remaining land used as buffer areas to minimize the impact on neighboring properties.

NextEra's rough timeline includes submitting an official project application to the state in the fourth quarter of this year, with construction starting in August 2022 and the facility going online in 2023. The company said the project would create roughly 250 construction jobs and three to four permanent salaried jobs. It also said potential payments in lieu of taxes, if approved by the Cayuga County Industrial Development Agency, would amount to millions of dollars in revenues for local governments.