New ad campaign promotes New York state farms

A new marketing campaign has launched to support agricultural products produced in New York state.

The state Department of Agriculture and Markets said that New York State Grown & Certified farms will be getting a promotional boost through a campaign highlighting the state’s diverse array of specialty crops and encouraging consumers to “Look for the Label” to find state grown and certified products such as fruits, vegetables, herbs, honey and maple.

The campaign, created by Paperkite, a marketing firm in Cooperstown, kicked off Sept. 16, with digital media advertisements placed on all social media platforms, including on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, Snapchat, Spotify and YouTube. Radio advertisements and sponsorships will run through the end of the month, and the campaign will include billboards in Albany, Buffalo, Kingston, Rochester, Syracuse, and in New York City. The advertisements will direct consumers to the Grown & Certified website at: certified.ny.gov/lookforthelabel.

The website provides consumers an easy way to find Grown & Certified products and highlights the impact of these products on the agricultural economy as well as the health and well-being of New Yorkers.

“We have such a great story to tell about New York agriculture and this new marketing campaign allows us to tell that story to consumers across our state," state Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said in a statement. "I’m excited about the opportunity this brings for our NYS Grown & Certified farmers and producers, who work hard every day to feed our families, producing food in a way that looks out for the environment and pays close attention to safe food handling. I encourage everyone to ‘Look for the Label’ and support our farmers by buying Grown & Certified.”