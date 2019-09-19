Small businesses typically have a lot of items on their to-do lists.
Agendae, a new Auburn-based firm, was formed with those lists in mind.
Led by CEO Ed Catto, of Auburn, Agendae is a strategic consulting firm and marketing communications group, he said Wednesday. It takes its name from the plural form of "agenda."
"So many times small companies gotta do this thing, that thing," he said. "What we do is help folks sit down and figure out what's important."
I just returned to Auburn from the 50th annual San Diego Comic-Con. The real name of the eve…
You have free articles remaining.
Catto previously worked for pop culture marketing firm Bonfire Agency, and teaches entrepreneurism at Ithaca College. He's joined at Agendae by Victoria Hanes, of Connecticut, with whom Catto also worked at East West Agency in New York City. Additional partners are in the process of coming aboard the new firm, he said. It currently has no physical location, and operates online.
Among the services Agendae offers are strategy, marketing, planning, branding, product launches and event planning, Catto said. So far, the firm's clients include the Rockwell Museum in Corning, the Super City Festival in Rochester, and the makers of independent film "A Case of Blue." Agendae is also working on "an exciting new project" with Auburn's own Prison City Pub & Brewery, Catto said.
"We're all about the agility that comes from having your head in the game," Hanes said in a news release. "We're excited to work with people that think like entrepreneurs. It's about attitude, it's about urgency and it's about making things happen."
For more information about the firm, visit agendaegroup.com.