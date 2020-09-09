New staffers hired to advance economic development in Cayuga County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cayuga Strategic Solutions, the joint venture of the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce and the Cayuga Economic Development Agency, has brought two new members onto its staff.

In a news release, the agency said that Taylor Symes will be the economic development technical specialist for CEDA and Kim Taggerty will be office administrator.

Cayuga Strategic Solutions said that Symes attended Cayuga Community College, where she studied medical imaging and radiology, and that she brings a background in banking to the position. As the Economic Development Technical Specialist for CEDA, CSS said that Symes will be responsible for "assisting businesses with loans, incentive and grant applications, research and data analysis, and providing staff services to the area’s economic development boards: Cayuga County IDA, Auburn IDA, and the Auburn Small Business Assistance Program Committee."

Taggerty retired from her position with Cayuga County where she began her career in 1992 as deputy clerk to the Legislature and purchasing agent. CSS said her responsibilities include administrative work for CEDA, the chamber of commerce and CSS. She has been a Cayuga County resident since 1984 and attended Cayuga Community College, receiving an office clerk certificate.

CEDA was established to implement a comprehensive economic development strategy for all of Cayuga County, and the chamber of commerce is designed to advocate for the business community and facilitate collaboration that supports economic development.

