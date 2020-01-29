New York dairies start to see some price relief

Likewise, when the market is high, they add cows, creating a bubble and burst cycle.

This increase, he said, will help dairy farms like his, which has 850 cows, but price increases are offset by a new state law requiring farmers to pay overtime.

“It’s one step forward and two steps backward,” he said.

McMahon said he may add another 50 cows to his herd, though that will have to come after all expenses are paid.

“Even though we have been able to meet our expenses, there’s no money left to invest in the capital goods required to be successful,” he said.

McMahon is optimistic the price of milk will increase with the signing of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement — Mexico is the largest importer of U.S. milk — but he remains concerned about tariffs with China.

“I’m guardedly optimistic that 2020 could be a better year,” he said. “If we could get a couple years of $20 milk, we’d be in much better shape.”

Paul Fouts, owner of Fouts Farm in Groton, said New York’s increased minimum wage and overtime pay requirements for farms will also eat into profits.