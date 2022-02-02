New York Farm Show coming to fairgrounds

Billed as the largest farm equipment show in the Northeast, the New York Farm Show is returning to the state fairgrounds.

The exhibition will be held Feb. 24-26 and host more than 400 exhibitors displaying the latest farm equipment, tractors; seed and crop protection products; robotic milking technology and animal handling equipment; and many additional farm supplies and services.

Showcasing new products and featuring a list of seminars and workshops, the goal of the show is to provide farmers with the tools to reach greater productivity and profitability. This year’s show highlights include dozens of new products on display, including calf hutches, mixer wagons, Unverferth’s new Raptor strip tillage tool, the T-series Ag Baggers from RCI, the Puck Force Feed unit and more. The event will also include a full line of educational sessions from the New York beef producers.

The farm show is located at the New York State Fairgrounds in Geddes. Admission is free by visiting a Northeast Equipment Dealer by Feb. 15; otherwise, it is $5 at the door. For additional information, visit www.NewYorkFarmShow.com and follow New York Farm Show on Facebook.

The Bob Watson New York State FFA Alumni and Supporters Toy Auction will take place on Friday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. Proceeds this year will support a scholarship fund for students pursuing a career in agriculture and agricultural education. For more information on donations or to consign items for sale contact Roger Barkman at Rogerbarkman@yahoo.com. If you would like to support FFA & agriculture education, contact Paulette Schiebel at pschiebel@tds.net.

“We’re excited to be back and ready to open our doors,” show manager Scott Grigor said in a news release. “As the biggest technology showcase in the Northeast, there’s no better place to network, grow your knowledge of the latest farm products, and to share the farm legacy with family and friends.”

