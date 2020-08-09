New York had hoped for a hemp boom, but another major player is dropping out

Hemp boom goes bust in New York

Farmers across New York jumped into the crop last year, planting an estimated 6,000 acres to be used in the production of CBD — a substance claimed, without clear scientific evidence with the exception of one approved use, to cure a variety of maladies.

Some crop promoters were projecting prices as high as $30,000 an acre for the crop, leading to peaked interest in the long-depressed agricultural community.

However, with little or no processing in the state, much of the crop went unused as no market developed of the raw product.

Last year's crop — at least the bales that have not spoiled — still lies in warehouses. This year, estimates indicate less than one-third of last year's acreage was planted across the state.

In the spring, Southern Tier Hemp dropped its plan to develop a hemp processing plant at the former Gannett Central New York printing plant in Johnson City.

It failed overcome a deed restriction that severely limited uses at the 100,00-square-foot site next to Walmart. Binghamton University is now in the process of buying the site to use as a library annex.