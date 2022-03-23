 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AGRICULTURE

New York milk prices make gains on 2021

Dairy cow

Cayuga County dairy cows.

 The Citizen file

Milk prices in New York jumped in the new year to a level significantly higher than the same time a year before.

Milk production in New York during February 2022 totaled 1.18 billion pounds, which was down 0.8 percent from February 2021, but the average milk price received farmers received in January 2022, at 24.70 per hundredweight, is up $2.70 from December 2021 and up $7.60 from January a year ago.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Northeastern region monthly report, the number of milking cows in the state dropped by about 6,000 from February 2021 to February 2022, while per-cow production was up by about 5 pounds.

