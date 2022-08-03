New York milk prices remain stronger than previous year

Milk production in New York during June was down slightly from the previous year, but the price received by farmers was still quite healthy.

Production at New York dairies totaled 1.31 billion pounds in June, which was down 0.2 percent from June 2021, but the average milk price, at $27.10 per hundredweight, was up $8.80 from April 2022 and up $8.10 from May a year ago.

According to the latest statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the number of milking cows in New York was about 623,000. That number was down about 7,000 from the previous year, but the average production per cow increased from 2,085 pounds to 2,105 pounds.