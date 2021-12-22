New York milk production flat but prices rise

Milk production in New York during November was steady, but the price received by farmers took a big jump.

According to the latest figures provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, production in November totaled 1.24 billion pounds, down 0.2 percent from November 2020.

The average milk price received by New York farmers in October 2021, at $19.90 per hundredweight, is up $1.00 from September 2021 and up $1.10 from October a year ago.

The number of milking cows in the state increased from 626,000 in November 2020 to 628,000 in November 2021.

