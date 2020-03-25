New York milk production in February up from previous year

Milk production in New York in February was up from a year ago.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Northeastern region monthly report, production last month totaled 1.22 billion pounds, up 5.5 percent from February 2019. The average milk price received by New York farmers in January 2020, at $19.80 per hundredweight, is down $0.70 from December 2019 but up $2.30 from January a year ago.
The number of milking cows in the state decreased by about 1,000 from February 2019 to February 2020, but per-cow production increased by more than 1,000 pounds.
