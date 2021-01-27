 Skip to main content
New York milk production increases, but price still down from a year ago
AGRICULTURE

New York milk production increases, but price still down from a year ago

Byrne Dairy
Byrne Dairy

Milk production in New York during December was up from the prior year but the price was down.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported this week that the state's milk production in December totaled 1.30 billion pounds, up 2.2% from December 2019. The average milk price received by New York farmers in November 2020, at $20 per hundredweight, was up $1.20 from October 2020 but down $0.50 from a year ago.

Neighboring Pennsylvania and Vermont saw similar trends, with production up from a year ago and prices increasing from the previous month, but with prices still lower than they were in November 2019.

New York's total milking cows — 626,000 — remained steady while production per cow increased from 2,025 pounds in December 2019 to 1,268 pounds in December 2020.

Overall milk production for 24 northeastern states increased 3.2 percent over the past year.

