New York milk production, prices down

Milk production and prices in New York were both down in February compared to the previous year.

The latest Northeast Region report prepared for the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows that milk production in February totaled 1.20 billion pounds, down 1.8 percent from February 2020. The average milk price received by New York farmers in January 2021 was $17.10 per hundredweight, down $1.20 from December 2020 and down $2.70 from January a year ago.

New York's 626,000 milking cows remained steady from the previous year.

Milk production in neighboring Pennsylvania and Vermont was also down.

Pennsylvania production during February 2021 totaled 798 million pounds, down 4.2 percent from February 2020, with the price per hundredweight was down $2.90 from January a year ago. Production in Vermont in February totaled 199 million pounds, down 7.0 percent from February 2020. The average milk price received by Vermont farmers in January 2021 was down $1.20 from December 2020 and down $2.50 from January a year ago.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0