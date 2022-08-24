New York milk production steady, prices still on the rise

Milk production in New York during July was essentially unchanged from the previous year, but the price received by farmers remained significantly higher than it was in 2021.

According to the latest statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, production at New York dairies totaled 1.34 billion pounds in July, which was the same as June 2021, but the average milk price, at $27.30 per hundredweight, was up $0.20 from May 2022 and up $9.00 from June of the previous year.

The number of milking cows in New York in July was about 623,000. That number was down about 7,000 from the previous year, but the average production per cow increased from 2,120 pounds to 2,145 pounds.